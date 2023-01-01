Halfway back down the steep flight of steps from the Ambasthale Dagoba, a path leads to the left, around the base of the hill topped by the Mahaseya Dagoba. Here you’ll find the Naga Pokuna (Snake Pool), so called because of a five-headed cobra carved in low relief on the rock face of the pool. Its tail is said to reach down to the bottom of the pool.

Continuing on from here, you eventually loop back down to the second landing. Alternatively, take the left trail up to the old stupa beside the Ambasthale Dagoba, or the right path up to Et Vihara.