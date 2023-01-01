Mihintale Ruins

The sleepy ruins of Mihintale are closely associated with the earliest introduction of Buddhism to Sri Lanka. A ceremonial staircase climbs past pools, monastery ruins and rock inscriptions to reach two large dagobas. As the climb takes 25 minutes, you may wish to visit early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the midday heat. You can cut the walk in half by driving up the side Old Rd and starting near the Monk's Refectory.

Wannabe guides charge about Rs 800 for a two-hour tour. If the guide follows you up the steps, you’re committed, so make your decision clear before setting out.