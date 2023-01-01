This vatadage (circular relic house) is virtually identical to the one at Polonnaruwa, but while Polonnaruwa's is ringed by many other structures, this one stands alone atop a low hill. A granite flight of steps leads up to the vatadage, which has concentric circles of 16, 20 and 32 pillars around the dagoba and is noted for its fine stone screens. Four large Buddhas face the four cardinal directions. The site is uncrowded and accessed via a pretty country-road drive.

An earlier structure may have been built here around the 2nd century, but the one that stands today was constructed in the 7th century by Aggabodhi IV. There was once a hospital next to the vatadage, and you can still see one temple with three standing Buddhas.

At 3.5km past Medirigiriya, itself about 30km north of Polonnaruwa, Mandalagiri Vihara is best visited as a half-day trip from Giritale. There are no places to stay or eat nearby. A return three-wheeler costs around Rs 1500 from Polonnaruwa or Giritale. By scooter, make your way to Hingurakgoda, then 14km to Medirigiriya, then take the left branch at the clock-tower roundabout.

There was no-one selling tickets at the time of research, but this could change.