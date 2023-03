Construction of the dagoba Kiri Vihara is credited to Subhadra, King Parakramabahu I’s queen. Originally known as the Rupavati Chetiya, the present name means ‘milk white’ because when the overgrown jungle was cleared away after 700 years of neglect, the original lime plaster was found to be in perfect condition. It is still the best-preserved unrestored dagoba at Polonnaruwa.