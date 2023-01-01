Kaudulla National Park

Like Minneriya, Kaudulla offers a good chance of getting up close and personal with elephants. In October, there are up to 250 elephants in the park, including herds of juvenile males. There are also leopards, fishing cats, sambar deer, endangered rusty spotted cats and sloth bears. The best time to visit is from January to March and, less reliably, May to June.

This park stands on the fringe of the ancient Kaudulla Wewa, 6km off the Habarana–Trincomalee Rd at Gal Oya junction. It is part of a 66.6-sq-km elephant corridor between Somawathiya National Park and Minneriya National Park.