The large Grand Mosque is the most important of Colombo's many mosques. The mosque is closed to non-Muslims during prayer times and Fridays.
Grand Mosque
Colombo
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.18 MILES
This terracotta-tiled, Dutch-era structure dates back to the early 1600s. Beautifully restored, it's now home to trendy shops, cafes and restaurants. In…
2.07 MILES
Offering a captivating walk through Sri Lankan history, this delightful Colombo museum sprawls across a gleaming white, neo-Baroque building constructed…
1.52 MILES
This long open space traditionally faced a narrow beach and the sea. It was originally cleared by the Dutch to give the cannons of Fort a clear line of…
1.88 MILES
Colombo’s biggest park was originally called Victoria Park, but was renamed in the 1950s after the mother of King Dutugemunu. It’s notable for its superb…
0.59 MILES
This unique museum was originally the 17th-century residence of the Dutch governor and has since been used as a Catholic seminary, a military hospital, a…
Federation of Self Employees Market
0.46 MILES
The concentrated and manic commerce of Pettah is concentrated even further in its markets. Stretching along 5th Cross St, this don't-miss market is a hive…
0.34 MILES
Dating to 1865, this municipal building from the British era is mostly empty today, save for some old trucks and municipal equipment on display in the…
2.68 MILES
At the end of this quiet little street is the house where the renowned architect Bawa lived from 1960 to 1970. The house combines his usual love for…
Nearby Colombo attractions
0.11 MILES
The 1749 Wolvendaal Church is the most important Dutch building in Sri Lanka. When the church was built, this area was a wilderness beyond the city walls…
0.34 MILES
Dedicated to the war god Murugan (Skanda), this is the northernmost of three adjoining temples. It's one of the largest in Colombo and was built in 1830.
0.34 MILES
Dedicated to the war god Murugan (Skanda), this is the middle of three adjoining kovils (temples).
4. Sri Muthu Vinayagar Swamy Kovil
0.34 MILES
The southernmost of three Hindu temples in a row.
0.34 MILES
Dating to 1865, this municipal building from the British era is mostly empty today, save for some old trucks and municipal equipment on display in the…
0.4 MILES
In a modern multistorey building, this market lacks the vibrant charm of Pettah's other market offerings.
0.44 MILES
If you can dodge the teeming mass of load-carrying labourers for a moment, it pays to look up as you explore Pettah. Case in point is this old potato…
8. Federation of Self Employees Market
0.46 MILES
The concentrated and manic commerce of Pettah is concentrated even further in its markets. Stretching along 5th Cross St, this don't-miss market is a hive…