The Henerathgoda Botanic Gardens near Gampaha, 32km northwest of Colombo, are where the first rubber trees in Asia were planted (in 1876, after being brought here from Brazil). These lush tropical gardens cover 17 hectares and are home to over 400 plant species including towering palms and a good orchid collection.

Henerathgoda is 7km northwest of the town of Mudongoda on the A1 Hwy; a three-wheeler costs Rs 400. Alternatively, Gampaha railway station is just 2.5km from the gardens.