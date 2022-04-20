The Soutomaior castle-palace, amid enormous and beautiful gardens, is well worth a 21km drive northeast from Vigo. Displays inside the castle, which dates…
Vigo
Depending on where you point your lens, Vigo is a historic and cultured city or a gritty industrial port. Home to Europe's largest fishing fleet, this is an axis of commerce in northern Spain. Yet its central areas are very walkable and full of intriguing nooks, and it's the main gateway to the beautiful Illas Cíes. Above all, Vigo is a welcoming and confident city whose citizens really know how to enjoy life, especially after dark in the many buzzing tapas bars, restaurants and clubs.
The Casco Vello (Old Town) climbs uphill from the cruise-ship port; the heart of the modern city spreads east from here, with the parklike Praza de Compostela a welcome green space in its midst.
Explore Vigo
- CCastelo de Soutomaior
- PParque do Castro
Directly south (uphill) from the old town, this verdant park is a magnificent place to be when the sun is dropping into the ocean behind the Illas Cíes…
- PPraia de Samil
A long swath of sandy beaches stretches southwest of the city. Best is 1.2km-long Praia de Samil, beginning about 5km from the city centre. It's backed by…
- CCentro de Visitantes Illas Atlánticas de Galicia
This centre in the Old Town presents photos, information and an attractive audiovisual display on the nature and history of the Illas Cíes in the mouth of…
- CConcatedral de Santa María
The Casco Vello's main church was built in 1816, in neoclassical style – long after its Romanesque predecessor was burnt down by Sir Francis Drake.
- CCastro de Vigo
The Castro de Vigo, a pre-Roman settlement of circular, thatch-roofed dwellings, dates back to the 3rd century BCE and has been partly reconstructed…
- MMuseo de Arte Contemporánea de Vigo
Vigo is something of a modern art centre, with several museums and galleries to prove it. The Contemporary Art Museum is the number-one venue for thought…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vigo.
See
Castelo de Soutomaior
See
Parque do Castro
See
Praia de Samil
See
Centro de Visitantes Illas Atlánticas de Galicia
See
Concatedral de Santa María
See
Castro de Vigo
See
Museo de Arte Contemporánea de Vigo
