Valldemossa
Crowned by the spire of its Carthusian monastery, which slowly lifts the gaze to the Tramuntana's wooded slopes, Valldemossa is one of the island's most eye-catching sights. Set on a gentle rise, the village insists on aimless wandering and chance discoveries along pinched lanes, as breathtaking vistas onto the surrounding valley and hills and pockets of almost indescribable charm await. The allure of Valldemossa's tree-lined, cobbled lanes, stout stone houses and impressive villas means there's no shortage of visitors, and that the bulk of the restaurants and bars serve average fare at inflated prices. But it's not hard to slip away from the crowds and find a part of Valldemossa for yourself and revel in its manifold beauty.
Explore Valldemossa
See
Real Cartuja de Valldemossa
This grand old monastery and former royal residence has a chequered history. It was once home to kings, monks and a pair of 19th-century celebrities:…
See
Sa Foradada
At Son Marroig, ask permission to wander down to this strange hole-in-the-wall rock formation by the water, which resembles an elephant from afar. It's a…
See
Son Marroig
Seven kilometres from Valldemossa is one of Habsburg Archduke Ludwig Salvator's residences. This delightful, rambling mansion is jammed with furniture and…
See
Miramar
With tremendous views, Miramar, 5km north of Valldemossa on the road to Deià, is one of Habsburg Archduke Luis Salvador’s former residences. It's built on…
See
Miranda des Lledoners
For an exquisite view embracing the ochre Valldemossa rooftops descending in steps down to the Església de Sant Bartomeu, the terraces below, the orchards…
See
Casa Natal de Santa Catalina Thomàs
The Casa Natal de Santa Catalina Thomàs, birthplace of St Catherine Thomas, is tucked off to the side of the parish church, the Església de Sant Bartomeu,…
See
Costa Nord
The brainchild of part-time Valldemossa resident and Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, Costa Nord describes itself as a 'cultural centre' and begins well…
