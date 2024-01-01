Ruins of the Collegiate Church

Valladolid

LoginSave

Check out the 13th-century ruins of the Collegiate Church (atop which the cathedral was partly built) along the cathedral's northeastern perimeter.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cathedral of San Antolin in Palencia, Spain.

    Catedral

    26.47 MILES

    The sober exterior of this vast house of worship (one of the largest in Castilla) belies the extraordinary riches within – it's widely known as 'La Bella…

  • The house of Christopher Columbus in Valladolid, Spain.

    Casa-Museo de Colón

    0.24 MILES

    The Casa-Museo de Colón is a superb museum spread over four floors. It has interactive exhibits, as well as wonderful old maps that take you on a journey…

  • Museo Nacional de Escultura

    Museo Nacional de Escultura

    0.27 MILES

    Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…

  • Convent of Santa Clara in Tordesillas.

    Real Convento de Santa Clara

    17.77 MILES

    Still home to a few Franciscan nuns living in near-total isolation, this Mudéjar-style convent dates from 1340, when it was begun as a palace for Alfonso…

  • Iglesia de Santa María de Mediavilla.

    Iglesia de Santa María de Mediavilla

    22.93 MILES

    This grandiose Isabelline Gothic work has three star-vaulted naves and the rightfully famous Capilla de los Benavente chapel. Anchored by an extravagant…

  • San Pablo Church on Plaza de San Pablo in Valladolid, Spain.

    Plaza de San Pablo

    0.29 MILES

    This open square is dominated by the exquisite Iglesia de San Pablo, which has one of northern Spain's most extraordinary church facades. Excepting some…

  • Facade of the Museum of the Treaty of Tordesillas.

    Museo del Tratado de Tordesillas

    17.89 MILES

    Dedicated to the 1494 Treaty of Tordesillas, which divided the New World into Spanish and Portuguese spheres of influence, the informative displays in…

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    0.08 MILES

    Valladolid's 16th-century cathedral is not Castilla's finest, but it does have an extravagant altarpiece by Juan de Juní and a processional monstrance by…

View more attractions

Nearby Valladolid attractions

2. Museo Diocesano y Catedralicio

0.06 MILES

Attached to the cathedral, this museum of religious art and sacred objects includes a processional monstrance by Juan de Arfe; visit as part of a guided…

3. Catedral

0.08 MILES

Valladolid's 16th-century cathedral is not Castilla's finest, but it does have an extravagant altarpiece by Juan de Juní and a processional monstrance by…

4. Colegio de Santa Cruz

0.18 MILES

Check out the lovely colonnaded patio and chapel (replete with a super-realistic Cristo de la Luz sculpture). Off the ground floor of the patio is…

5. Casa-Museo de Colón

0.24 MILES

The Casa-Museo de Colón is a superb museum spread over four floors. It has interactive exhibits, as well as wonderful old maps that take you on a journey…

6. Palacio de Pimentel

0.25 MILES

Fronting the Plaza de San Pablo is the Palacio de Pimentel, where, on 12 July 1527, Felipe II was born. A tiled mural in the entrance hall shows scenes…

7. Museo Nacional de Escultura

0.27 MILES

Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…

8. Iglesia de San Pablo

0.27 MILES

The main facade of this church is an extravagant masterpiece of Isabelline Gothic, with every square centimetre finely worked, carved and twisted to…