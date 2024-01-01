Check out the 13th-century ruins of the Collegiate Church (atop which the cathedral was partly built) along the cathedral's northeastern perimeter.
Ruins of the Collegiate Church
Valladolid
26.47 MILES
The sober exterior of this vast house of worship (one of the largest in Castilla) belies the extraordinary riches within – it's widely known as 'La Bella…
0.24 MILES
The Casa-Museo de Colón is a superb museum spread over four floors. It has interactive exhibits, as well as wonderful old maps that take you on a journey…
0.27 MILES
Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…
17.77 MILES
Still home to a few Franciscan nuns living in near-total isolation, this Mudéjar-style convent dates from 1340, when it was begun as a palace for Alfonso…
Iglesia de Santa María de Mediavilla
22.93 MILES
This grandiose Isabelline Gothic work has three star-vaulted naves and the rightfully famous Capilla de los Benavente chapel. Anchored by an extravagant…
0.29 MILES
This open square is dominated by the exquisite Iglesia de San Pablo, which has one of northern Spain's most extraordinary church facades. Excepting some…
Museo del Tratado de Tordesillas
17.89 MILES
Dedicated to the 1494 Treaty of Tordesillas, which divided the New World into Spanish and Portuguese spheres of influence, the informative displays in…
0.08 MILES
Valladolid's 16th-century cathedral is not Castilla's finest, but it does have an extravagant altarpiece by Juan de Juní and a processional monstrance by…
Nearby Valladolid attractions
1. Iglesia de Santa María la Antigua
0.05 MILES
This pretty 14th-century Gothic church just north of the cathedral has an elegant Romanesque tower.
2. Museo Diocesano y Catedralicio
0.06 MILES
Attached to the cathedral, this museum of religious art and sacred objects includes a processional monstrance by Juan de Arfe; visit as part of a guided…
0.18 MILES
Check out the lovely colonnaded patio and chapel (replete with a super-realistic Cristo de la Luz sculpture). Off the ground floor of the patio is…
0.25 MILES
Fronting the Plaza de San Pablo is the Palacio de Pimentel, where, on 12 July 1527, Felipe II was born. A tiled mural in the entrance hall shows scenes…
7. Museo Nacional de Escultura
0.27 MILES
The main facade of this church is an extravagant masterpiece of Isabelline Gothic, with every square centimetre finely worked, carved and twisted to…