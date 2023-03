This grandiose Isabelline Gothic work has three star-vaulted naves and the rightfully famous Capilla de los Benavente chapel. Anchored by an extravagant altarpiece by Juan de Juní and carved over eight years from 1543, it's sometimes referred to as the 'Sistine Chapel of Castilla' – it's certainly one of Spain's finest examples of Renaissance-era religious art. Tours in Spanish.