Alicante Gourmet Walking Tour

The area around Alicante has been inhabited for more than 7,000 years. That’s a lot of time for the people of this region to perfect their food and drink — and that they have. This 2-hour walking tour comfortably traverses the narrow cobblestone lanes of this city of 333,000 people, revealing all that is delicious and unique. Start by drinking some horchata, one of the oldest beverages in the world, drunk by the pharaohs of ancient Egypt. Made with chufa or tiger nut, the drink was introduced to Spain during the Muslim presence on the peninsula from the 8th to the 13th centuries. While strolling down the narrow streets of the city, learn about the history of the place from the local guide. There are many unique eats here. Try freshly backed coca de mollitas, a salty tart with a crumbled dough topping, and coca amb tonyina, a tuna-based pastry that is way more delicious than it sounds. Other products to try include olive oil, cured meat, and salted fish, a dish that goes back to the ancient Roman occupation. You'll also sample Alicante's renowned wine. French monarch King Louis XIV apparently asked for some Alicante wine on his deathbed and Queen Elizabeth I was said to love wine from the area.In the end, you’ll not only have an excellent primer on the food and drink of Alicante, you’ll have a belly full of high quality eats.