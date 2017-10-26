Welcome to Alicante
Alicante Gourmet Walking Tour
The area around Alicante has been inhabited for more than 7,000 years. That’s a lot of time for the people of this region to perfect their food and drink — and that they have. This 2-hour walking tour comfortably traverses the narrow cobblestone lanes of this city of 333,000 people, revealing all that is delicious and unique. Start by drinking some horchata, one of the oldest beverages in the world, drunk by the pharaohs of ancient Egypt. Made with chufa or tiger nut, the drink was introduced to Spain during the Muslim presence on the peninsula from the 8th to the 13th centuries. While strolling down the narrow streets of the city, learn about the history of the place from the local guide. There are many unique eats here. Try freshly backed coca de mollitas, a salty tart with a crumbled dough topping, and coca amb tonyina, a tuna-based pastry that is way more delicious than it sounds. Other products to try include olive oil, cured meat, and salted fish, a dish that goes back to the ancient Roman occupation. You'll also sample Alicante's renowned wine. French monarch King Louis XIV apparently asked for some Alicante wine on his deathbed and Queen Elizabeth I was said to love wine from the area.In the end, you’ll not only have an excellent primer on the food and drink of Alicante, you’ll have a belly full of high quality eats.
Alicante City Segway Tour
This 1.5-hour segway tour is an experience like no other. You will enjoy an amazing sightseeing trip from the Old Town of the city down to the beach and harbour area. No previous experience is needed as you will learn fast how to ride your segway with the help and guidance of your guide.You will pass by Alicante's landmarks and hot spots such as: Basilica of Santa Maria; Postiguet beach; Palace of Carbonell; Port area; various Museums; Plaza Miro; breath taking corners of the Old Town; Castle of Santa Barbara; Oldest parks in the city; famous walk - Explanada de España; and more.You receive hints and tips of the city from your guide. Discover the local atmosphere and the streets of this city with your friends, family and rest of travelers.
2-hour Private Santa Barbara Castle tour in Alicante
Live a unique experience. Live Alicante differently. Enjoy a private tour through the fortress of Alicante. To begin this experience, you will receive a tour guide who will teach all the anecdotes that occurred within the walls of this castle.The tour starts with a 1 hour-guided tour, visiting the Santa Barbara´s Castle, where the participants will know the hidden corners of the fortress to know the darker and sinister stories about the events experienced in the Castle since the 9th century. The visit will end in the top of the Castle (called Macho), which offers the most beautiful views over the bay of Alicante province.After 1 hour of visit, a table in the best area of the terrace of the Castle restaurant will be waiting for you. There you can enjoy one of the most traditional dishes of our province: paella.
Alicante Private Walking Tour
Greet your guide at the meeting point and make your way to the first stop of this tour, Santa Bárbara's Castle. Located on the top of Benacantil mountain, this historical building overlooks the city and allows you to have incredible views of the city and the Mediterranean sea. You will learn all of this landmark's cultural background from your guide as you sip on a glass of typical sangria (at your own expense). You will continue the tour down to the Old Town where you will discover the quiet and colourful neighborhoods that conform this area. The next stops of this itinerary include the St. Nicholas of Bari Cathedral, the Town Hall, the Modernist Casa Carbonell and the Explanada de España.Enjoy the Mediterranean breeze as you discover this city and its people with the help of your private guide.
3-Hour Walking Tour of Alicante
Along with a professional local guide, enjoy seeing the sights of Alicante in a 3-hour shared walking tour. First, we'll visit the spectacular Santa Bárbara Castle on Mount Benacantil that overlooks the city with amazing panoramic views. Then, we'll walk down in the Old Town area, where you'll discover quiet Mediterranean neighborhoods filled with colorful buildings and a zest for life. Next, we'll explore the Co-cathedral of St. Nicholas of Bari, which was built on the remains of a mosque in the 17th century. Spend time admiring the Baroque façade of the Town Hall, and the modernist Casa Carbonell, one of the city’s most striking buildings. The tour ends at Explanada de España, the city’s esplanade and a place to be impressed by the promenade floor made with more than 6 million ceramic tiles.
Alicante Segway Tapas Tour
Meet your guide at the designed start point and ride your segway through the Old Town and Ramblas areas for around 30 minutes. Discover the city centre's landmarks and atmosphere as your guide shows you around and goes through some historical events that took place in the visited areas.From there, you will be taken to a local tapas bar where you will enjoy incredible tapas and drinks with the help of your guide. Learn which are the best known dishes and refreshments from this Spanish region and learn their local names as you recharge your batteries to continue with the tour in the later evening.You will then head towards the harbour maritime district to discover the amazing coastline of this city. Once the itinerary comes to its end, you will head back to the starting point.