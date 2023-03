On the site of a Muslim citadel and, subsequently, the residence of several Aragonese kings, the imposing Bishop's Palace was completed in the mid-16th century. Inside are a pretty Renaissance patio and, in the 15th-century Salón de Obispos, an outstanding series of episcopal portraits and a fine Mudéjar coffered ceiling.

Two more Mudéjar ceilings are missing – purchased by William Randolph Hearst for his California 'castle' in the early 20th century.