Catedral Santa María de la Huerta

Tarazona's magnificent, multi-styled cathedral dates back to the 13th century. Its French-Gothic origins are evident in the vaulting and arches of the nave; Mudéjar influences permeate the intricate exterior masonry of the tower and dome; Renaissance artwork adorns the Capilla Mayor and the inside of the dome; and the baldachin over the main portal is a flight of baroque fancy.

An audioguide is worth the €1.50 investment to understand the fascinating detail of the art and architecture, much of it revealed by restoration work since the 1980s.