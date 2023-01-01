Monasterio de Veruela

The beautiful 12th-century Cistercian monastery of Veruela stands in a bucolic corner of the countryside 14km south of Tarazona, with the Sierra del Moncayo as an impressive backdrop. Highlights are the stately Gothic cloister with its tall fir trees and elegant lavabo (washing place), and the long, tall, austere monastery church. The complex also includes a wine museum explaining all about the local Campo de Borja wines, an up-and-coming DO.

Wine-making here, as in much of Spain, owes a lot to the medieval monasteries.