Tarazona has one of Spain’s best preserved medieval Jewish quarters, in a tight web of streets around Calle Judería, Rúa Alta de Bécquer and Rúa Baja de Bécquer. There are no actual monuments to visit, but you can take an informed stroll around the Judería with the aid of a map from the tourist office and/or explanatory boards (in Spanish, English and French) in situ.

More than 70 Jewish families lived here from the 12th to the 15th centuries.