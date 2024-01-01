Centro de Interpretación San Juan de la Peña y Monte Oroel

Aragón

Come here, next to the Monasterio Nuevo, for displays and information on the bird life and other natural features of the San Juan de la Peña area.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Monasterio de San Juan de la Peña

    Monasterio de San Juan de la Peña

    0.06 MILES

    The road from Santa Cruz winds 7km up to the 10th-century Monasterio Viejo, tucked protectively under an overhanging lip of rock. A fire in 1675 led the…

  • The bell tower and entrance of the church San Pedro in center historic of Huesca, Spain.

    Iglesia de San Pedro El Viejo

    28.7 MILES

    San Pedro is one of the oldest and most important Romanesque churches in Spain, dating from the early 12th century. Its open cloister is adorned with 38…

  • Catedral de Santa María

    Catedral de Santa María

    28.54 MILES

    This Gothic cathedral is one of Aragón's great surprises. The richly carved main portal dates from 1300, and the attached Museo Diocesano contains the…

  • Museo Diocesano

    Museo Diocesano

    7.41 MILES

    The star turn of the excellent Diocesan Museum (accessed from inside the Catedral de San Pedro) is a collection of Romanesque and Gothic art rescued from…

  • Estación Internacional de Canfranc

    Estación Internacional de Canfranc

    18.55 MILES

    The magnificent, 250m-long, Modernista structure of Canfranc station stands as a monument to a trans-Pyrenean railway that has lain idle for half a…

  • Monasterio de San Salvador de Leyre

    Monasterio de San Salvador de Leyre

    27.15 MILES

    In the shadow of the Sierra de Leyre, this historic complex is packed with architectural treasures. Highlights include an 11th-century crypt containing…

  • Castillo de Loarre

    Castillo de Loarre

    12.84 MILES

    This large, multi-towered, 11th-century fortress, raised in Christian/Muslim frontier territory by Sancho III of Navarra and then expanded by Sancho…

  • Casa Palacio de Sada

    Casa Palacio de Sada

    28.08 MILES

    Fernando II of Aragón was born in this building in 1452. It's an impressive mansion – more so now than back then, following a major expansion around 1600…

