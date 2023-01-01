Catedral de Santa María

This Gothic cathedral is one of Aragón's great surprises. The richly carved main portal dates from 1300, and the attached Museo Diocesano contains the cathedral's superbly carved 16th-century choir stalls, plus some extraordinary frescos and painted altarpieces. The stately interior features a brilliant 16th-century alabaster altarpiece by Damián Forment showing scenes from Christ's crucifixion. Ascend the 180 steps of the bell tower for 360-degree views all the way to the Sierra de Guara.

