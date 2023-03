The city museum, partly housed in a 12th-century Aragonese royal palace, contains well-displayed archaeology and early modern art collections, including several works by Goya. Note the 1880 canvas La Campana de Huesca (The Bell of Huesca) by José Casado del Alisal, depicting a gruesome episode in which King Ramiro II had 13 uncooperative nobles decapitated. The event is believed to have occurred the suitably gloomy Sala de la Campana, in the museum's palace section.