Iglesia Arciprestal

Just off the plaza, this Gothic village church has a Romanesque portal and a fine interior. The frescoed neo-classical side chapel has a macabre reliquary with a skeleton apparently dressed for a local Moorish and Christian fiesta. Guided tours, optional in summer and the only way to enter at other times, include the sacristy and a small museum with jewellery, processional crosses and two pieces of the true cross. The church interior is visible through a glass screen any time.