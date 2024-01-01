Museo Tiempo de Dinosaurios

The Maestrazgo’s remote hills have been a treasure trove for palaeontologists and this small museum in a church near the tourist office exhibits a collection of dinosaur bones and other fossils, along with a model of the iguanodon, the creature from which some of them belong. Information panels are in Valenciano only.
