Museo Tiempo de Dinosaurios

Castellón Province

The Maestrazgo’s remote hills have been a treasure trove for palaeontologists and this small museum in a church near the tourist office exhibits a collection of dinosaur bones and other fossils, along with a model of the iguanodon, the creature from which some of them belong. Information panels are in Valenciano only.

1. Torres de San Miguel

0.03 MILES

The twin towers of this imposing city gateway are a good place to begin your exploration of the town. With a solid octagonal form, they were first built…

2. Basílica de Santa María la Mayor

0.15 MILES

This imposing Gothic basilica has two elaborately sculpted doorways on its southern facade. A richly carved polychrome stone staircase leads to the…

3. Castillo de Morella

0.17 MILES

Though badly knocked about, Morella’s castle well merits the long wiggly ascent to savour breathtaking views of the town and surrounding countryside…

4. Museo de la Pedra en Sec

15.89 MILES

Stone for walls, sheep pens, huts and houses are all illustrated in this excellent village museum. Documentation is only in Valenciano, but it’s a very…

5. Museo de Valltorta

17.25 MILES

An informative museum, 2km from Tirig, itself 10km southwest of Sant Mateu. It presents a detailed overview of prehistoric art and El Maestrazgo’s World…

6. Museo les Presons

18.18 MILES

Underneath what was once the town hall, these two thick-walled medieval dungeons are atmospheric and backed up by an exhibition of farm tools and other…

7. Museo Paleontológico

18.25 MILES

This impressive private fossil collection in a house just beyond the town walls has some excellent pieces.

8. Iglesia Arciprestal

18.25 MILES

Just off the plaza, this Gothic village church has a Romanesque portal and a fine interior. The frescoed neo-classical side chapel has a macabre reliquary…