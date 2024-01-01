Igrexa de San Martiño

Rías Baixas

The Gothic Igrexa de San Martiño dominates the Old Town’s Praza do Tapal, with wonderful sculptures of the apostles, Christ and archangels on its western facade.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Cathedral, Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

    Catedral de Santiago de Compostela

    18.73 MILES

    The grand heart of Santiago, the cathedral soars above the city in a splendid jumble of spires and sculpture. Built piecemeal over several centuries, its…

  • Fisterra Cape, Galicia (Spain); Shutterstock ID 477019729; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe 2017

    Cabo Fisterra

    20.67 MILES

    Panoramic Cabo Fisterra is a 3.5km drive or walk south of Fisterra town. It's crowned by a lighthouse, the Faro de Fisterra. Camino de Santiago pilgrims…

  • Praza do Obradoiro, Santiago De Compostela; Shutterstock ID 531550018; Your name (First / Last): Tom Stainer; GL account no.: 65050 ; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial ; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe 2017

    Praza do Obradoiro

    18.68 MILES

    The grand square in front of the cathedral's western facade earned its name (Workshop Sq) from the stonemasons' workshops set up here while the cathedral…

  • Panorama view of the Castro de Baroña, a fort located in the parish of Baroña in A Coruña, Galicia.

    Castro de Baroña

    9.48 MILES

    Galicia's most spectacularly sited prehistoric settlement is poised majestically on a wind-blasted headland overlooking the Atlantic waves, 4km southwest…

  • Museo da Catedral

    Museo da Catedral

    18.7 MILES

    The Cathedral Museum spreads over four floors and incorporates the cathedral's large 16th-century cloister. You'll see a sizeable section of Maestro Mateo…

  • Hostal dos Reis Católicos

    Hostal dos Reis Católicos

    18.69 MILES

    Stretching across the northern end of Praza do Obradoiro, the Hostal dos Reis Católicos was built in the early 16th century by order of the Catholic…

  • Museo das Peregrinacións e de Santiago

    Museo das Peregrinacións e de Santiago

    18.75 MILES

    The brightly displayed Museum of Pilgrimages and Santiago gives fascinating insights into the phenomenon of Santiago (man, city and pilgrimage) down the…

  • Pazo de Rubianes

    Pazo de Rubianes

    16.19 MILES

    This 18th-century country mansion, 13km northeast of Cambados, is surrounded by wonderful gardens containing 800 flower species, a large albariño vineyard…

Nearby Rías Baixas attractions

1. Igrexa de Santa María A Nova

0.15 MILES

The 14th-century Igrexa de Santa María A Nova is a classic of Galician ‘maritime Gothic’ style. Surrounded by a pretty cemetery, it houses a collection of…

2. Lonja

8.41 MILES

On Monday to Friday afternoons you can watch the day's fish catch being auctioned at the Lonja.

3. Igrexa de San Pedro

8.57 MILES

The Igrexa de San Pedro, built between the 13th and 16th centuries, is a fine example of 'maritime Gothic' architecture, typified by a single very wide…

4. Castro de Baroña

9.48 MILES

Galicia's most spectacularly sited prehistoric settlement is poised majestically on a wind-blasted headland overlooking the Atlantic waves, 4km southwest…

5. Igrexa de Santiago

11.92 MILES

Padrón is the last stop before Santiago de Compostela on the Camino Portugués pilgrim route, and pilgrims make a beeline for the Igrexa de Santiago, next…

6. Fundación Camilo José Cela

12.09 MILES

The life and work of Nobel Prize–winning novelist José Camilo Cela is extensively documented in the exhibits at the Fundación Camilo José Cela, in Iria…

7. Casa-Museo Rosalía de Castro

12.41 MILES

The pretty stone house and flowery garden of Galicia's beloved 'national poet', Rosalía de Castro (1837-85), are open to visitors as the Casa-Museo…

8. Pazo de Rubianes

16.19 MILES

This 18th-century country mansion, 13km northeast of Cambados, is surrounded by wonderful gardens containing 800 flower species, a large albariño vineyard…