The life and work of Nobel Prize–winning novelist José Camilo Cela is extensively documented in the exhibits at the Fundación Camilo José Cela, in Iria Flavia, 1km north of central Padrón. Locally-born Cela was author of La Familia de Pascual Duarte (The Family of Pascual Duarte) and La Colmena (The Hive). The foundation was expected to reopen, after reorganisation and modernisation, in 2018.

Included in the modernised museum will be exhibits on Galicia's first railway, between Santiago de Compostela and Pontevedra, which was managed by Cela's British grandfather John Trulock from about 1880 to 1919.