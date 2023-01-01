The path running right round the top of the World Heritage–listed Roman walls is to Lugo what a maritime promenade is to a seaside resort: a place to jog, take an evening stroll, see and be seen. The walls, erected in the 3rd century CE, make a 2.2km loop around the old town, rise 15m high and are studded with 85 stout towers. They failed, however, to save Lugo from being taken by the Suevi in 460 and the Muslims three centuries later.

The Centro de Interpretación de la Muralla, sharing premises with the helpful Oficina Municipal de Turismo a block north of Lugo's cathedral, gives interesting background on the Roman walls, with videos and audioguides, all available in English.