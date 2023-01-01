Catedral de Santa María

Lugo's serene cathedral, inspired by Santiago de Compostela's, was begun in 1129, though work continued for centuries, yielding a stylistic melange ranging from Romanesque transepts to the neoclassical west facade. The ultra-baroque high altar is surrounded by colourful stained-glass windows. Behind it sits the beautiful Gothic image of Nosa Señora dos Ollos Grandes (Our Lady of the Big Eyes). Spanish-language guided visits (per person €5; minimum five people) at noon and 1pm climb to the towers and visit the 18th-century cloister.

Outside, just above the north doorway, the sculpture of Christ in majesty is a masterpiece of Spanish Romanesque stone carving.