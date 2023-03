Arguably Spain's greatest classical composer and an artistic friend of Lorca, Manuel de Falla (1876–1946) was born in Cádiz, but spent his key years in Granada until the civil war forced him into exile. Learn all about the man at the attractive Carmen del Ave María where he lived and composed; the sky-blue shutters were inspired by the Cádiz sea. Ring the bell to get in; visits are guided (Spanish, English, French).