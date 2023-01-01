Museo Cervantino

This museum of over 700 books all with the same title (you’ve guessed it – Don Quijote) is more interesting than it sounds. Included among its well laid-out exhibits is the largest version in existence (a 120kg tome, which truth be told is only volume one), as well as copies of the Cervantes classic in numerous languages, including Basque, Hindi and Spanglish. There are also signed copies by notable personalities; look out for Nelson Mandela and – more chillingly – Adolf Hitler.

In an upstairs room, two short films (with English subtitles) relate key elements of the story of Don Quijote, with many locals recruited for the dramatisation.