Casa-Museo de Dulcinea

Since she was a fictional heroine and largely a figment of Don Quijote’s imagination, this museum is obviously not the real house of the famous Dulcinea del Toboso. Rather it once belonged to Ana Martínez Zarco de Morales, a woman known to Cervantes who may have acted as a model for Dulcinea. Its aim is to evoke the spirit of Don Quijote and the book by displaying artefacts typical of the era.

Various rooms on two floors are set around a suitably bucolic patio where chickens roam. Look out for the distinctive blue-and-white Talavera ceramics in the kitchen.