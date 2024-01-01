One of the longest-standing wineries in town, the appropriately named Campos de Dulcinea has won numerous awards over the years; the tempranillo is a good constant bet if you want to make a purchase. Note, however, that tours of the bodega, along with wine tasting (with cheese), must be made in advance by phone or online.
Bodega Campos de Dulcinea
Castilla-La Mancha
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.66 MILES
Castilla-La Mancha's best-preserved Roman ruins may date as far back as the 5th century BCE. The highlights are a Roman theatre and amphitheatre on the…
9.59 MILES
Poyatos, one of the 10 windmills on the northern edge of town, acts as a ticket office for visits to three other mills. Guided tours are also available.
0.23 MILES
This museum of over 700 books all with the same title (you’ve guessed it – Don Quijote) is more interesting than it sounds. Included among its well laid…
16.51 MILES
This is how castles should look, with turrets, largely intact walls and a commanding position over the plains of La Mancha from the ramparts. Visitors are…
0.28 MILES
Since she was a fictional heroine and largely a figment of Don Quijote’s imagination, this museum is obviously not the real house of the famous Dulcinea…
9.6 MILES
This small family-friendly museum in the tourist office displays local artisan products, models of windmills and clever art – often Don Quijote–themed –…
10 MILES
This small museum set in an old agricultural store in the centre of town is usually given over to temporary exhibitions. Local art and sculpture…
Iglesia Colegial de San Bartolomé
16.21 MILES
The 15th-century Iglesia Colegial de San Bartolomé is a magnificent golden-sandstone church with an impressive altarpiece.
Nearby Castilla-La Mancha attractions
0.23 MILES
This museum of over 700 books all with the same title (you’ve guessed it – Don Quijote) is more interesting than it sounds. Included among its well laid…
0.28 MILES
Since she was a fictional heroine and largely a figment of Don Quijote’s imagination, this museum is obviously not the real house of the famous Dulcinea…
9.59 MILES
Poyatos, one of the 10 windmills on the northern edge of town, acts as a ticket office for visits to three other mills. Guided tours are also available.
9.6 MILES
This small family-friendly museum in the tourist office displays local artisan products, models of windmills and clever art – often Don Quijote–themed –…
5. Museo Municipal 'El Pósito'
10 MILES
This small museum set in an old agricultural store in the centre of town is usually given over to temporary exhibitions. Local art and sculpture…
6. Iglesia Colegial de San Bartolomé
16.21 MILES
The 15th-century Iglesia Colegial de San Bartolomé is a magnificent golden-sandstone church with an impressive altarpiece.
16.51 MILES
This is how castles should look, with turrets, largely intact walls and a commanding position over the plains of La Mancha from the ramparts. Visitors are…
27.66 MILES
Castilla-La Mancha's best-preserved Roman ruins may date as far back as the 5th century BCE. The highlights are a Roman theatre and amphitheatre on the…