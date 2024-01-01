Bodega Campos de Dulcinea

Castilla-La Mancha

One of the longest-standing wineries in town, the appropriately named Campos de Dulcinea has won numerous awards over the years; the tempranillo is a good constant bet if you want to make a purchase. Note, however, that tours of the bodega, along with wine tasting (with cheese), must be made in advance by phone or online.

