Romanesque Iglesia de San Martín is wedged among houses, but is a pretty encore to the adjacent Plaza Mayor. The south portal in particular is worth studying for its depiction of St Martin giving his cloak to a pauper. Inside, the choir stalls are impressive, as is the churrigueresque retablo (altarpiece) created in 1731.
Iglesia de San Martín
Salamanca
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.06 MILES
Built between 1729 and 1755, Salamanca's exceptional grand square is widely considered to be Spain's most beautiful central plaza. It's particularly…
0.26 MILES
The tower of this late-Gothic cathedral lords over the city centre, its compelling Churrigueresque (an ornate style of baroque architecture) dome visible…
0.29 MILES
The Catedral Nueva's largely Romanesque predecessor, the Catedral Vieja is adorned with an exquisite 15th-century altarpiece, one of the finest outside…
0.24 MILES
Founded initially as the Estudio General in 1218, the university reached the peak of its renown in the 15th and 16th centuries. The visual feast of the…
0.27 MILES
Just down the hill from the cathedral, the lordly Dominican Convento de San Esteban's church has an extraordinary altar-like facade, with the stoning of…
Museo de Art Nouveau y Art Decó
0.35 MILES
Utterly unlike any other Salamanca museum, this stunning collection of sculpture, paintings and art deco and art nouveau pieces inhabits a beautiful,…
0.29 MILES
For fine views over Salamanca, head to the tower at the southwestern corner of the Catedral Nueva's facade. From here, stairs lead up through the tower,…
Museo de la Industria Chacinera
27.94 MILES
Despite the rather functional name, this interactive museum is dedicated to jamón and nothing but. In the first room, videos demonstrate the production of…
Nearby Salamanca attractions
0.06 MILES
Built between 1729 and 1755, Salamanca's exceptional grand square is widely considered to be Spain's most beautiful central plaza. It's particularly…
0.11 MILES
Salamanca lies in one of Spain's bullfighting heartlands: this small museum is packed with bullfighting memorabilia. It was closed for renovations at the…
0.12 MILES
This 15th-century octagonal fortress has an unusual square base and smaller cylindrical towers.
0.12 MILES
One of the city's most endearing buildings, Casa de las Conchas is named after the 300 scallop shells clinging to its facade. The house's original owner,…
0.13 MILES
From the southwestern corner of Plaza Mayor, Calle del Prior leads to the Palacio de Monterrey, a 16th-century royal holiday home and a seminal piece of…
6. Real Clerecía de San Marcos
0.15 MILES
Visits to this colossal baroque church and the attached Catholic university are via obligatory guided tours (in Spanish), which run every 45 minutes. You…
7. Convento y Museo de las Úrsulas
0.18 MILES
A late-Gothic nunnery founded by Archbishop Alonso de Fonseca in 1512, the religious museum here is fairly modest, with some interesting paintings by Juan…
0.23 MILES
This Dominican convent is home to the city's most beautiful cloister, with some decidedly ghoulish carvings on the capitals.