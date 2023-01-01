Hospital de Tavera

Erstwhile hospital, textbook example of Spanish-Renaissance architecture, veritable art gallery and glowing homage to El Greco, the Tavera is an amalgamation of many attractions under one roof. The highlights are its elegantly arcaded dual courtyard and the striking, if unfinished, altarpiece by El Greco that furnishes the on-site chapel. For an extra €2 you can take in a couple of other guided attractions such as the Museo Duque de Lerma (replete with Renaissance artists including Titian) and an old pharmacy.

The ‘hospital’ is a little outside the old walled centre, but is considered an essential stop on the El Greco trail.