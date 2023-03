The 11th-century Romanesque church within Cardona's castle complex has an elegant stone-walled interior and a collection of fine 12th- and 13th-century frescoes adorning its porticoed entrance. Its vaulted crypt, dedicated to St James, is a stopping point for pilgrims plying the Camino de Santiago (Camí de Sant Jaume in Catalonia) route to Santiago de Compostela (Galicia). Tour times vary; check with the information booth inside the castle complex.