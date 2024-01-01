Catedral de Santa Maria

Catalonia

Built around a Romanesque church, Solsona's cathedral was reshaped in Gothic style during the twilight of the 13th century. It's worth wandering for its 12th-century cloisters and Gothic nave, as well as neoclassical flourishes, like a relief of St Augustine, and the 12th-century Romanesque Virgen del Claustre stone sculpture.

