Built around a Romanesque church, Solsona's cathedral was reshaped in Gothic style during the twilight of the 13th century. It's worth wandering for its 12th-century cloisters and Gothic nave, as well as neoclassical flourishes, like a relief of St Augustine, and the 12th-century Romanesque Virgen del Claustre stone sculpture.
Catedral de Santa Maria
Catalonia
10.2 MILES
Visible long before entering Cardona, this hilltop fortress broods above the modern town. From this strategic position, centuries of noblemen have kept a…
Catedral de Santa Maria & Museu Diocesà
25.25 MILES
Dominating La Seu d'Urgell's old town is the 12th-century, pale sandstone Santa Maria cathedral – one of Catalonia’s outstanding Romanesque buildings. Its…
24.61 MILES
On the site of a Romanesque predecessor, Manresa's elegantly austere basilica is a gem of Catalan Gothic architecture, commissioned in 1322 yet 160 years…
24.78 MILES
Basque theologian Ignatius of Loyola (Basque: Ignazio Loiolakoa), founder of the Jesuits, spent 1522 in Manresa, during which time he was inspired to…
10.2 MILES
The 11th-century Romanesque church within Cardona's castle complex has an elegant stone-walled interior and a collection of fine 12th- and 13th-century…
24.58 MILES
Originally an artisans' street, this hushed, slender alley is one of only two entirely medieval streets that survive in Catalonia. It was privatised in…
0.04 MILES
Next to Solsona's cathedral, the 18th-century neoclassical Palau Episcopal now houses an engaging little museum with collections spanning Neolithic…
25.28 MILES
In the same building as and accessed via La Seu's tourist office, the town museum has multilingual displays on local history, including the 12th-centuy…
