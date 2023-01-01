Colegiata de San Pedro

The elegantly proportioned 12th-century Romanesque church in Cervatos, 6km south of Reinosa, is most celebrated for the rare explicit sexual carvings on some of its corbels. But there's plenty of other absorbing sculptural detail to inspect, mainly on its exterior: animals, musicians, acrobats, and the beautiful multi-arched main entrance carved with six lions and an intricate interlaced-leaves pattern. If you're keen to go inside, call the villager's phone number posted on the door.