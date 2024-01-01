Signposted from Arroyo, 12km southeast of Reinosa, this tranquil monastery has a fine site overlooking the Ebro valley and a history going back to at least the 11th century. If you find the church open, ask to see the pre-Romanesque crypt just beneath, with ancient Celtic symbols and sogueado (twined-rope) motifs carved into the stone.
Santuario de Montesclaros
Cantabria
