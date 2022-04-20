Comillas

Sixteen kilometres west of Santillana through verdant countryside, Comillas is set across hilltops crowned by some of the most original and beautiful buildings in Cantabria. For these, the town is indebted to the first Marqués de Comillas (1817–83), who was born here as plain Antonio López, made a fortune in Cuba as a tobacco planter, shipowner, banker and slave trader, and then returned to commission leading Catalan Modernista architects to jazz up his hometown in the late 19th century. This, in turn, prompted the construction of other quirky mansions in Comillas. Adding to the town's charms are a lovely golden beach, a tiny fishing port and a pleasant, cobbled old centre.

Explore Comillas

  • Palacio de Sobrellano

    With this marvellous 1888 building, the Marqués de Comillas’ summer palace, Modernista architect Joan Martorell truly managed to out-Gothic real Gothic…

  • Capricho de Gaudí

    Antoni Gaudí left few reminders of his genius beyond Catalonia, but of them the 1885 Capricho is easily the most flamboyant. This brick building, one of…

  • Playa Oyambre

    The 2km-long, soft-blonde Playa Oyambre, 5km west of Comillas, is a sandy dream protected by the Parque Natural Oyambre. It has frequently surfable waves,…

  • A

    Antigua Universidad Pontificia

    Several Modernistas had a hand in this imposing neo-Gothic former seminary, looming over the west end of town. Domènech i Montaner contributed its…

  • C

    Cemetery

    Comillas' cemetery, around the ruined medieval parish church, was remodelled by Catalan Modernista Lluís Domènech i Montaner in 1893. It’s overlooked by a…

  • C

    Capilla-Panteón de Sobrellano

    On a grassy hillside beside the Marqués de Comillas’ summer palace is the marquis’ family tomb, an intricate ‘mini-cathedral’ designed by Joan Martorell,…

  • F

    Fuente de los Tres Caños

    In the heart of town, this elaborate triple-tiered fountain and lamp post was created in 1899 by Modernista Lluís Domènech i Montaner and decorated with…

  • I

    Iglesia de San Cristóbal

    Comillas’ main church was constructed in the 17th century – the townspeople, offended, paid for it from their own pockets after the Duque de Infantado’s…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Comillas.

