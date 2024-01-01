Of Castro’s two beaches, the northern Playa de Ostende is the more attractive: a soft golden arc sprinkled with a few outcrops.
Playa de Ostende
Cantabria
16.87 MILES
Shimmering titanium Museo Guggenheim Bilbao is one of modern architecture's most iconic buildings. It played a major role in helping to lift Bilbao out of…
16.42 MILES
On the waterfront, this interactive maritime museum brings the watery depths of Bilbao and Basque maritime history to life. Start with a 10-minute video…
16.82 MILES
The Museo de Bellas Artes houses a compelling collection that includes everything from Gothic sculptures to 20th-century pop art. There are three main…
29.5 MILES
Santander's newest and splashiest landmark, this ambitious waterfront arts and cultural centre opened to great fanfare in 2017. The futuristic two-block…
22.62 MILES
One of the most photographed features of the Basque coast, 10km to Bermeo's northwest, is the small, rocky isle of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Accessed from…
15.04 MILES
Discovered in 1903 (second only to Altamira among Cantabrian caves with prehistoric artwork), the World Heritage–listed Covalanas cave is home to several…
14.3 MILES
The world's first underwater winery, Crusoe Treasure, ages its vintages 20m below the surface on an artificial reef. Tastings of its whites and reds are…
27.91 MILES
At the eastern tip of the bay, this sprawling parkland is perfect for a stroll, and popular with picnickers. Kids will enjoy the resident seals, sea lions…
1. Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción
0.59 MILES
The haughty Gothic jumble that is the Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción stands out spectacularly above Castro Urdiales’ harbour. It was built in the…
1.22 MILES
At the southern end of town, this wide sandy stretch of urban beach gets a bit of surf.
4.86 MILES
This broad sandy strip, just off the A8 16km west of Castro Urdiales, is set deep behind protective headlands, making the water calm and comparatively…
5.74 MILES
About 14km east of Laredo, small, wild Playa de Sonabia is tucked into a rock-lined inlet beneath high crags, above which rare griffon vultures circle the…
9.46 MILES
A Spanish national monument since 1931, the impressive 13th-century Iglesia de Santa María sits at the top of the Puebla Vieja, housing a beautiful 15th…
9.55 MILES
Built in 1885, this cavernous 220m tunnel at the eastern end of town leads under La Atalaya hill to a rugged seafront lookout point. It was originally…
9.61 MILES
The dwindling remains of this 16th-century fortress crown La Atalaya hill above the Puebla Vieja, accessed by a steep but quick 500m track. From the…
10.68 MILES
Near the mouth of the Nervión estuary, the Playa de Arrigunaga is a lovely stretch of beachfront, backed by steep hillside. This is a great spot to slow…