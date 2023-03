This broad sandy strip, just off the A8 16km west of Castro Urdiales, is set deep behind protective headlands, making the water calm and comparatively warm. The settlement here consists of ugly holiday flats and caravan parks. An up-and-down 10km walking trail links Oriñón with La­redo via Playa de Sonabia and the even more isolated Playa de San Julián.

Playa de Oriñón is accessed by the same minor road as nearby Sonabia.