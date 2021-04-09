With the pronounced rocky bulk of the headland to the east and the port and marina to the west, this attractive 800m-long beach is well sheltered and good…
Gran Tarajal
This handsome port town down on the coast between Pozo Negro and La Lajita is the island’s second-largest settlement. Bordered by a long, lovely black-sand beach, the east-facing town, needless to say, has gorgeous sunrises. Gran Tarajal isn’t much visited by travellers, so relaxes under an easy-going and almost half-forgotten vibe, which makes it all the more appealing.
Explore Gran Tarajal
Playa de Gran Tarajal
