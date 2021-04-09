Gran Tarajal

This handsome port town down on the coast between Pozo Negro and La Lajita is the island’s second-largest settlement. Bordered by a long, lovely black-sand beach, the east-facing town, needless to say, has gorgeous sunrises. Gran Tarajal isn’t much visited by travellers, so relaxes under an easy-going and almost half-forgotten vibe, which makes it all the more appealing.

    Playa de Gran Tarajal

    With the pronounced rocky bulk of the headland to the east and the port and marina to the west, this attractive 800m-long beach is well sheltered and good…

