On the edge of the old Roman city, on the spot where the entry gate from the port once stood, further ruins of the 4th-century Roman wall have been uncovered next to the remains of some 1st-century thermal baths, all attached to the neo-Gothic Centre Cívic Pati Llimona. Next door is the 1503 Capella de Sant Cristòfol, patron of travellers and, since 1907, protector of automobiles!