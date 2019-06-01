Plaça del Rei

The courtyard of the Gothic former Palau Reial Major, this picturesque, almost entirely walled-in square is where the Reyes Católicos (Catholic Monarchs) are thought to have received Columbus following his first New World voyage. Today, part of the palace houses a superb history museum, with significant Roman ruins. The 14th-century Capella Reial de Santa Àgata and 16th-century Palau del Lloctinent overlook the square, as does the 1555 (off-limits) Mirador del Rei Martí lookout tower, now part of the Arxiu de la Corona d’Aragón.