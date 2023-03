These remains of a Roman domus (town house) and three small shops, unearthed in the mid-19th-century Casa Morell, lie close to the Roman forum, and the house owners were clearly affluent. In addition to providing an idea of daily Roman life, the site also contains six medieval grain silos installed during the period when this was the Jewish quarter, El Call.

In an unusual mix, one gets a glimpse of three distinct periods of history in the same spot while exploring along the installed walkway.