A mere 1.3km down the back road (BU911) to Caleruega from Santo Domingo de Silos, the spectacular Desfiladero de Yecla, a splendid gorge of limestone cliffs, opens up. It's easily visited thanks to a walkway: the stairs lead down from just past the tunnel exit. Watch for the vultures high on their perches above the gorge.
Desfiladero de Yecla
Castilla y León
29.83 MILES
This exceptional museum just across the river from the old quarter is a marvellously told story of human evolution. The basement exhibitions on Atapuerca …
Colegiata de San Cosme y Damián
8.36 MILES
This evocative 15th-century Gothic church is home to Spain's oldest still-functioning church organ, and has a gloriously ostentatious altar, fronted by…
Monasterio de San Pedro de Arlanza
6.84 MILES
These haunting ruins on a rise above the Río Arlanza show traces of both Gothic and Romanesque elements but the sense of elegant abandonment is what…
Castillo de Peñaranda de Duero
18.12 MILES
Lording over Peñaranda like an echo of more epic times, this elongated fortress is like an archetypal castle drawn by children with a forest of turrets…
Abadía de Santo Domingo de Silos
1.47 MILES
The cloister and museum of this revered monastery is a two-storey treasure chest of some of Spain's most imaginative Romanesque art. The overall effect is…
23.73 MILES
This fine, early-13th-century hermitage has a wonderfully lonely aspect and showcases a fusion of styles between late Romanesque and early Gothic,…
28.87 MILES
Located in peaceful woodlands 4km east of the city centre, this monastery contains a trio of 15th-century masterworks by Gil de Siloé, the man responsible…
12.09 MILES
If you take the N234 southeast of Burgos, a worthwhile stop some 35km out is the 7th-century Ermita de Santa María de Lara, close to Quintanilla de las…
