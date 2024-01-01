Desfiladero de Yecla

Castilla y León

LoginSave

A mere 1.3km down the back road (BU911) to Caleruega from Santo Domingo de Silos, the spectacular Desfiladero de Yecla, a splendid gorge of limestone cliffs, opens up. It's easily visited thanks to a walkway: the stairs lead down from just past the tunnel exit. Watch for the vultures high on their perches above the gorge.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of Human Evolution in Burgos, Spain.

    Museo de la Evolución Humana

    29.83 MILES

    This exceptional museum just across the river from the old quarter is a marvellously told story of human evolution. The basement exhibitions on Atapuerca …

  • Colegiata de San Cosme y Damián

    Colegiata de San Cosme y Damián

    8.36 MILES

    This evocative 15th-century Gothic church is home to Spain's oldest still-functioning church organ, and has a gloriously ostentatious altar, fronted by…

  • Monasterio de San Pedro de Arlanza

    Monasterio de San Pedro de Arlanza

    6.84 MILES

    These haunting ruins on a rise above the Río Arlanza show traces of both Gothic and Romanesque elements but the sense of elegant abandonment is what…

  • Castillo de Peñaranda de Duero

    Castillo de Peñaranda de Duero

    18.12 MILES

    Lording over Peñaranda like an echo of more epic times, this elongated fortress is like an archetypal castle drawn by children with a forest of turrets…

  • Abadía de Santo Domingo de Silos

    Abadía de Santo Domingo de Silos

    1.47 MILES

    The cloister and museum of this revered monastery is a two-storey treasure chest of some of Spain's most imaginative Romanesque art. The overall effect is…

  • Ermita de San Bartolomé

    Ermita de San Bartolomé

    23.73 MILES

    This fine, early-13th-century hermitage has a wonderfully lonely aspect and showcases a fusion of styles between late Romanesque and early Gothic,…

  • Cartuja de Miraflores

    Cartuja de Miraflores

    28.87 MILES

    Located in peaceful woodlands 4km east of the city centre, this monastery contains a trio of 15th-century masterworks by Gil de Siloé, the man responsible…

  • Ermita de Santa María de Lara

    Ermita de Santa María de Lara

    12.09 MILES

    If you take the N234 southeast of Burgos, a worthwhile stop some 35km out is the 7th-century Ermita de Santa María de Lara, close to Quintanilla de las…

View more attractions

Nearby Castilla y León attractions

1. Abadía de Santo Domingo de Silos

1.47 MILES

The cloister and museum of this revered monastery is a two-storey treasure chest of some of Spain's most imaginative Romanesque art. The overall effect is…

2. Basílica de San Sebastián

1.48 MILES

Notable for its pleasingly unadorned Romanesque sanctuary dominated by a multidomed ceiling, this is where you can hear the monks chant vespers six times…

4. Monasterio de San Pedro de Arlanza

6.84 MILES

These haunting ruins on a rise above the Río Arlanza show traces of both Gothic and Romanesque elements but the sense of elegant abandonment is what…

5. Colegiata de San Cosme y Damián

8.36 MILES

This evocative 15th-century Gothic church is home to Spain's oldest still-functioning church organ, and has a gloriously ostentatious altar, fronted by…

6. Torreón de Doña Urraca

8.4 MILES

This squat 10th-century tower dominates the remains of the town's medieval walls. It's especially pretty as a backdrop to the river from outside the walls…

7. Ermita de Santa María de Lara

12.09 MILES

If you take the N234 southeast of Burgos, a worthwhile stop some 35km out is the 7th-century Ermita de Santa María de Lara, close to Quintanilla de las…

8. Pasadizo del Duque de Lerma

16.89 MILES

The Pasadizo de Duque de Lerma is a restored 17th-century subterranean passage that connects the Palacio Ducal with the Iglesia Colegial de San Pedro…