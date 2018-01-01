Tangier Day Trip from Seville

You will begin the day with a hotel pickup and a beautiful and relaxing drive to the port town of Tarifa where you will board a ferry to Tangiers. Enjoying the beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean and keeping a lookout for the dolphins that often accompany us. Upon arrival in the Tangiers you will be taken on a sightseeing tour, in and around the city. You will witness not only the older and more historical sites, but also how the influences from outside have shaped this city into a modern and thriving hub of commerce and trade. We will drive along the Atlantic coastline to Spartel Cape, the most North Western point on the African mainland, and one of the focal points of Tangiers. The lighthouse was built in 1864 as part of the international agreement zone, cooperatively with nine European nations and the American and Moroccan government. Continuing along the Atlantic coast we stop at what is know as Hercules cave, these caves date back to the Neolithic period, the cave is partially man-made and natural. The construction of these caves is a marvel of engineering, considering the crudity of tools that these people would have had at the time, and leaves us wondering, did they have help? You also have the option at this time to take a ride on a camel along the beaches. Returning to the city we stop for lunch in a traditional Moroccan restaurant, enjoying the diverse and very flavorful and typical cuisine of the region. After lunch we will begin a walking tour of the city starting in the Kasbah, with its beautiful museum (The sultan’s Palace), giving you an insightful look into the history of the area from prehistoric times to the 19th century. After which we will show you to the Medina, where you will experience a typical Moroccan market, getting to interact with the friendly locals and perhaps also visiting a local bakery. Prior to heading back and board our return ferry we might have some free time to shop for some souvenirs, take some last minute photos or perhaps just relax and have a drink. Once we arrive back in Tarifa we will return to Seville and drop you off at your hotel to dream of your Moroccan adventure. Details: Schedule: Monday to Sunday at 8:00 Duration: 12-15 hours Group size: 1- 8 people Meeting point: Hotel pick up