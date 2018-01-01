Welcome to Tarifa
Tarifa may be as old as Phoenician Cádiz and was definitely a Roman settlement. It takes its name from Tarif ibn Malik, who led a Muslim raid in AD 710, the year before the main Islamic invasion of the peninsula.
Full-Day Tour: Tangier from Seville
Depart from Seville to Tarifa early in the morning, arriving around 11 am. Hop the ferry at the port to the African continent, less than 9 miles (13km) from Tarifa. View the Bay of Tangier and the Straits of Gibraltar to one side. To the other side, a motley city that looks to the future, enclosed in the white walls of the Medina. Upon arrival, meet your guide and transfer to Tangier. Follow your local guide through the narrow streets of medina, learning about the sights along the way. It is true that there are many modern buildings, the Tangier Med port project and the deafening traffic. Visitors can enjoy all in the medina in front of its magnificent bay. This long walking tour will bring you to some of the most picturesque places in the city. Enjoy a traditional Moroccan lunch and get into the Dar el Makhzen Palace and see other significant sites. At the end of your tour, return to the port of Tangier and say farewell to your guide. Hop the ferry back to Tarifa and transfer to Seville, arriving there around 10:30 pm.
Morocco Tangier Full-Day Tour from Cadiz with Lunch
Sit comfortably in your A/C coach and depart Cadiz and its surrounding towns from your hotel or centrally located meeting point. You will reach the port of Tarifa after an hour long journey. Your fast ferry will take you to Northern Africa in 35 minutes and you may spot dolphins and whales as you cross the strait of Gibraltar to reach the African continent.On arrival, meet your local guide and embark for a scenic tour of Tangier main districts and feel the buzzing atmosphere while overlooking at the beautiful promenade and avenues. It is now time to sightsee the outskirts of Tangier and your coach will take you up the hills and stop at the Cap Espartel. Marvel at the incredible view on display and sense the nature surrounding you. Nearby you will be able to go on a camel ride (own expense) or watch a snake charmer. Board your coach and carry on your visit to the Necropolis and the Caves of Hercules while listening your knowledgeable guide telling about the mysterious past of those landmarks. Next is the old town exploration. You will walk in the maze-like Medina, visit the spices market, stroll in the Casbah and the souk. This visit will emerge you deep inside the local life as handy craft merchants, tea houses, centuries old archways and pretty alleyways surround you in the walled city. After your guided tour you will be hungry! A typical lunch in a restaurant awaits you and you will add taste to the sighting of thousands years old culture. Try some of the local dishes like couscous or grilled meat skewers washed down by some fresh mint tea (all included) while listening to the local musicians playing in the back room. After this lovely break carry on with a visit of the Palace of the Sultan and a handicraft factory where you could purchase typical great souvenirs. You will then be given some free time to explore the city at your own leisure, sit at a terrace or shop for more. Your guide will take you back to the port and you will embark your ferry to return to your hotel or accommodation.
Morocco Day Tour: Tangier from Seville
You will depart for Tarifa early in the morning and arrive around 11 to take the ferry to the African continent. Tangier and Morocco are less than 9 miles (13km) from Tarifa.When you look at the sea, you will find the Bay of Tangier and the Straits of Gibraltar to one side. To the other side, a motley city that looks to the future, enclosed in the white walls of the Medina. Tangier is now populated by more than one million people living day to day with this dichotomy. Once off the ferry, your local guide will lead you through the narrow streets of Medina. This several hour walking tour will bring you to some of the most picturesque places in the city. At the end of your tour, you will return to the port of Tangier and head back to Seville, arriving there around 10:30pm.
Private 3 Day Morocco Tour from Andalusia
This immersive 3-day private guided tour of Morocco begins with an early departure from Spain’s Tarifa port in Gibraltar. Venture with your private guide and driver to Morocco, and enjoy three days of explore Morocco’s culture, landscape, and food in multiple regions. Day 1: Spain – Tangier – FesEarly morning departure from Tarifa port (south of Spain). Cross the strait of Gibraltar in a very modern high-speed catamaran. Upon arrival in Tangier, your guide will meet you at the terminal, holding a placard with your name. Settle into your car and transfer to Fes. On the way, stop to see the ancient Roman ruins of Volubilis. Explore the 2000-year-old ruins and getting a picture of life during the Roman Empire. Upon arrival in Fes, begin our guided tour of the Fes medina, one of the world’s largest walled cities. The day will be devoted to an extensive tour of Fes, a city which dates back to the 9th century. Flat and comfortable shoes are a must for the visit of the medina with its small winding and cobbled alleys. Explore the narrow streets lined with fresh fruit, mounds of spices, intricately woven Berber carpets and many other art objects of Morocco. Visit the King s Palace, the old Mellah Jewish quarter, Attarine and Bou Inania Medersas, the Nejjarine fountain, the Karaouine, and the Andalous mosques. After lunch, visit the tanneries and potters village, then return to your local hotel for the evening.Day 2: Fes - Chefchaouen After an early breakfast, transfer to Chefchaouenin the foothills of the Rif Mountains. Check in to your local hotel and start your city tour. Chefchaouen is a holy city for the locals, with about twenty mosques and sanctuaries. It has charming powder-blue houses as well as the trademark dazzling lime-washed houses with blue doors. The local markets of Chaouen are animated with traditionally dressed habitants and colorful goods beautifully displayed. We will end our visit at the famed Ras El Ma spring, the source of the pure and fresh water for which the city is so famous. Stay overnight in Chefchaouen.Day 3: Chefchaouen– Tangier – SpainAfter breakfast, depart to Tangier. Upon arrival, visit the caves of Hercules, Cap Spartel, the kasbah, Tangier’s Medina and new town. After you’ve explored Tangier, your private driver and guide will transfer you to the port for your return ferry.
Tangier Day Trip from Seville
You will begin the day with a hotel pickup and a beautiful and relaxing drive to the port town of Tarifa where you will board a ferry to Tangiers. Enjoying the beautiful views of the Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean and keeping a lookout for the dolphins that often accompany us. Upon arrival in the Tangiers you will be taken on a sightseeing tour, in and around the city. You will witness not only the older and more historical sites, but also how the influences from outside have shaped this city into a modern and thriving hub of commerce and trade. We will drive along the Atlantic coastline to Spartel Cape, the most North Western point on the African mainland, and one of the focal points of Tangiers. The lighthouse was built in 1864 as part of the international agreement zone, cooperatively with nine European nations and the American and Moroccan government. Continuing along the Atlantic coast we stop at what is know as Hercules cave, these caves date back to the Neolithic period, the cave is partially man-made and natural. The construction of these caves is a marvel of engineering, considering the crudity of tools that these people would have had at the time, and leaves us wondering, did they have help? You also have the option at this time to take a ride on a camel along the beaches. Returning to the city we stop for lunch in a traditional Moroccan restaurant, enjoying the diverse and very flavorful and typical cuisine of the region. After lunch we will begin a walking tour of the city starting in the Kasbah, with its beautiful museum (The sultan’s Palace), giving you an insightful look into the history of the area from prehistoric times to the 19th century. After which we will show you to the Medina, where you will experience a typical Moroccan market, getting to interact with the friendly locals and perhaps also visiting a local bakery. Prior to heading back and board our return ferry we might have some free time to shop for some souvenirs, take some last minute photos or perhaps just relax and have a drink. Once we arrive back in Tarifa we will return to Seville and drop you off at your hotel to dream of your Moroccan adventure. Details: Schedule: Monday to Sunday at 8:00 Duration: 12-15 hours Group size: 1- 8 people Meeting point: Hotel pick up
SPAIN, PORTUGAL & MOROCCO
Spain, Portugal & Morocco Day 1. MADRID - SALAMANCA - PORTO (Sunday) Departure from our bus terminal at 08:00 a.m. to begin our journey to Salamanca. Brief stop to walk though this monumental city and its famous Plaza Mayor. . Dinner and accommodations. Day 2. PORTO - COIMBRA - FATIMA (Monday) Breakfast. Morning city sightseeing tour. In the afternoon continuation to Fatima. Dinner and accommodations. Day 3. FATIMA - LISBON (Tuesday) Breakfast..In the afternoon departure to Lisbon. Arrival to Lisbon and accommodations. Day 4. LISBON (Wednesday) Breakfast and accommodations. Morning city sightseeing tour. Day 5. LISBON - CACERES - SEVILLE (Thursday) Breakfast. Departure to Cacere. Lunch at your own. . Dinner and accommodations. Day 6. SEVILLE (Friday) Half board in the hotel. Morning city tour. Day 7. SEVILLE - RONDA - COSTA DEL SOL (Saturday) Breakfast. Then departure to Ronda. Dinner and accommodations. Day 8. COSTA DEL SOL - FEZ (Sunday) Breakfast. Departure to Tarifa. Boarding the ferry to Tangier. And continuation towards Fez via Larache. Dinner and accommodation Day 9. FEZ (Monday) Breakfast. Complete visit of the city. Tour of the most emblematic places, the exteriors of the Royal Palace and its 7 doors, the Jewish quarter and the fort with the best view of Fez el Bali, and a visit to the Medina. Dinner and accommodation. Day 10. FEZ - RABAT - MARRAKECH (Tuesday) Breakfast. Departure to Rabat. City tour, visiting the outer doors of the Royal Palace, the Mausoleum of Mohamed V and the Hassan Tower. Continue to Marrakech. Arrival, dinner and accommodation. Day 11. MARRAKECH (Wednesday) Breakfast. Visit of the city, called “pearl of the South”. We will start in the grand “Jardines de la Menara”. We will visit the exterior of the minaret of the Koutoubia, the Bahia Palace and we will finish in the plaza de Jmaa el Fnaa, with access to the souks and the medina. Dinner and accommodation. Day 12. MARRAKECH (Thursday) Breakfast. Day off. Day 13. MARRAKECH - CASABLANCA (Friday) Breakfast. Departure to Casablanca. Overview of the exteriors of the Hassan II Mosque, Boulevard de la Corniche or United Nations Square. Dinner and accommodation. Day 14. CASABLANCA - TANGIER - COSTA DEL SOL (Saturday) Breakfast. Departure to Tangier. En route, visit to the city of Asilah. Free time. Arrival in Tangier and transfer to the port to take the ferry to Tarifa. Continuation to Costa del Sol. Dinner and accommodation. Day 15. COSTA DEL SOL - GRANADA (Sunday) Breakfast. Departure to Granada. Sightseeing tour including the impressive Alhambra with its beautiful Nazari Palace and the Generalife. Dinner and accommodations. Day 16. GRANADA - TOLEDO - MADRID (Monday) Breakfast and departure towards the Imperial City of Toledo, full of history and monuments. Lunch and city sightseeing throughout its narrow streets and alleys. Arrival and end of the services.