Sanlúcar de Barrameda
Sanlúcar is one of those lesser-known Andalucian towns that pleasantly surprise. Firstly, there’s the gastronomy: Sanlúcar cooks up some of the region's best seafood on a hallowed waterside strip called Bajo de Guía. Secondly, Sanlúcar's unique location at the northern tip of the esteemed Sherry Triangle enables its earthy bodegas, nestled in the somnolent, monument-strewn old town, to produce the much-admired one-of-a-kind manzanilla. Thirdly, plonked at the mouth of the Río Guadalquivir estuary, Sanlúcar provides a quieter, less touristed entry point into the ethereal Parque Nacional de Doñana than the more popular western access points in Huelva province.
As if that weren’t enough, the town harbours a proud nautical history. Both Christopher Columbus, on his third sojourn, and Portuguese mariner Ferdinand Magellan struck out from here on their voyages of discovery.
Explore Sanlúcar de Barrameda
- BBodegas Hidalgo–La Gitana
Now run by the eighth generation, family-owned 1792-founded Bodegas Hidalgo still produces the famed La Gitana manzanillas that made its name, along with…
- PPalacio de los Guzmán
Just off the old town's Calle Caballeros, this rambling palace was the home of the Duques de Medina Sidonia, the aristocratic family that once owned more…
- IIglesia de Nuestra Señora de la O
Fronting Calle Caballeros, this medieval church stands out among Sanlúcar’s many others for its elaborate 1360s Gothic-Mudéjar portal and its rich…
- BBodegas Barbadillo
With its Barrio Alto 1821-founded bodega, Barbadillo was the first family to bottle Sanlúcar's famous manzanilla and also produces one of Spain’s most…
- CCastillo de Santiago
Surrounded by Barbadillo bodegas, Sanlúcar’s restored 15th-century castle has sprawling views across the Guadalquivir delta from its hexagonal Torre del…
- MMuseo de la Manzanilla
Within the old town's Bodegas Barbadillo complex, this 19th-century building houses a fascinating museum tracing the two-century history of Sanlúcar's…
- PPalacio de Orleans y Borbón
At the top of Calle Cuesta de Belén you'll spot this beautiful neo-Mudéjar old-town palace, built as a 19th-century summer home for the aristocratic…
