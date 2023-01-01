The drive up to the village of Ohanes – an isolated, whitewashed hamlet wedged into vertiginous, terraced slopes – is as worthwhile as the visit itself. The snaking road up from the A348 winds past stark red rock until it curves around a ridge into the upper Ohanes valley, where the scenery changes completely, to green terraces and flourishing vineyards. Continuing past the village down the steep west side of the valley, you'll enjoy further splendid views of the terraced fields.

This route back to the A348 is shorter than the ascent, but slightly more nerve-racking, dwindling to one lane as it zigzags down through the fields. It comes out just west of Canjáyar.