Los Millares, reckoned one of Europe’s most important Copper Age sites, occupies a plateau above the Río Andarax some 20km north of Almería. Dusty and exposed, it contains the scant remains of a fortified metalworking settlement that stood here between 3200 and 2200 BC. Excavations, which began in the early 20th century, have unearthed outlines of defensive walls, stone houses and domed graves. Also of note is a series of recreated huts and workshops.

Before heading onto the site, bone up on its history at the small interpretation centre by the entrance. To get here, turn off the A348 about 4km east of Alhama de Almería. then follow the signs another 1km east.