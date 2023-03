Looming over the western side of town, Constantina's ruined castle is worth the climb for the views alone. Below, you'll see the distinctive Mudéjar bell tower of the Iglesia de Santa María de la Encarnación towering above the huddled white houses of the Barrio de la Morería.

The castle, which has dominated the local skyline since the Islamic Almoravid era, is thought to stand over an earlier Roman fort.