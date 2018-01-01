Gongju, Busan, Suncheon, Wonju, Yeosu 5-Day Tour from Seoul

Your 5-day tour showcases some of South Korea’s must-visit cities, all of which are steeped in history and culture. Travel by air-conditioned coach between each one, and stop to enjoy tours while learning about the country’s history and culture. From your guide, hear tales about a range of topics, from the dynasties of the Three Kingdoms of Korea to events like the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.Please note: from November 2017 to April 2018, Pyeongchang Alpensia will not be visited due to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.Four nights of accommodation are included at 4-star hotels in Gwangju, Yeosu, Gyeongju and Wonju. Hotel breakfasts are included, but all other meals are payable at your own expense; your guide will ensure you have free time each day for these meals.Check out the Itinerary for a detailed description of the tour.