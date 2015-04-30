Jeonju Hanok Village Hanbok Rental Experience

A themed hanbok is more colorful and fancy pattern style, including king's and queen’s hanboks, while the traditional hanbok is a graceful and a pleasantly simple hanbok. Still commonly worn in South Korea during traditional festivals, traditional Handbooks feature comparatively simple designs and give off an elegant feeling. Themed hanboks, which are made of materials with bright colors and patterns, are most popular with customers at hanbok-Nam. On top of that, you can also choose from a line of hanboks that were traditionally worn in the ancient times by kings, Korean geishas, warriors, scholars and so on. These hanboks can easily be seen in Korean historical drama series.You will also be able to choose some hair styling and accessories. Hair styling is free while accessories are an extra charge. The rental times are 1.5 hours to 4 hours (during operating hours). Once you are adorned in your hanbok, you will have the opportunity to explore Nearby Attractions: Gyeongbok Palace of the Joseon Dynasty. Kyng-bok Palace was the first royal palace built by the Joseon Dynasty. Built in 1395, Gyeongbokgung Palace is located in the heart of the capital city of Seoul. It is the largest of the Five Grand Palaces, the others being Gyeonghuigung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung and Changdeokgung Changdeok Palace – The second royal villa built in 1405. It is the most well-preserved of the five remaining royal Joseon palaces. The palace grounds are comprised of a public palace area, a royal family residence building, and the rear garden. The most beautiful time to see the garden is during the fall when the autumn foliage is at its peak and the leaves have just started to fall. Today it houses a number of cultural treasures, such as Injeongjeon Hall, Daejojeon Hall, Seonjeongjeon Hall, and Nakseonjae. Changdeokgung Palace was recognized as a World Cultural Heritage Site by the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Committee in 1997. Jeonju Hanok Village (Slow City) – Jeonju Hanok Village is located in Jeonju, where there are over 700 traditional Korean hanok houses. Jeonju Hanok Village is especially beautiful for its unique roof edges, which are slightly raised to the sky. Traditional crafts such as Hanji and fan making are on display in the village. Visitors can sample traditional foods like bibimbap, Omogari-tang, and soybean soup.