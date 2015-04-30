Welcome to Jeollabuk-do

The small southwestern province of Jeollabuk-do (전라북도) punches above its weight. At the centre is the capital Jeonju, famous for its hanok maeul, a village of hundreds of tile-roofed traditional homes that house craft workshops, boutiques and teahouses. Koreans also call the UNESCO-listed 'City of Gastronomy' Jeonju the country's number-one foodie destination. Eat once in Jeonju, they say, and you're spoiled for life. It makes sense: this fertile green province is an agricultural heartland whose fresh produce stars in local dishes such as bibimbap.

Much of rural Jeollabuk-do is also parkland, which means, should you tire of Jeonju's charms, you can stretch your legs on any number of fantastic hiking trails, from the steep peaks of Naejangsan National Park to the gentle hills of Seonunsan Provincial Park. There's also skiing on the slopes of Muju to the east and sandy beaches on the West Sea, from where you can catch ferries to sleepy islands.

$7 Cultural & Theme Tours

Jeonju Hanok Village Hanbok Rental Experience

A themed hanbok is more colorful and fancy pattern style, including king's and queen’s hanboks, while the traditional hanbok is a graceful and a pleasantly simple hanbok. Still commonly worn in South Korea during traditional festivals, traditional Handbooks feature comparatively simple designs and give off an elegant feeling. Themed hanboks, which are made of materials with bright colors and patterns, are most popular with customers at hanbok-Nam. On top of that, you can also choose from a line of hanboks that were traditionally worn in the ancient times by kings, Korean geishas, warriors, scholars and so on. These hanboks can easily be seen in Korean historical drama series.You will also be able to choose some hair styling and accessories. Hair styling is free while accessories are an extra charge. The rental times are 1.5 hours to 4 hours (during operating hours). Once you are adorned in your hanbok, you will have the opportunity to explore Nearby Attractions: Gyeongbok Palace of the Joseon Dynasty. Kyng-bok Palace was the first royal palace built by the Joseon Dynasty. Built in 1395, Gyeongbokgung Palace is located in the heart of the capital city of Seoul. It is the largest of the Five Grand Palaces, the others being Gyeonghuigung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung and Changdeokgung Changdeok Palace –  The second royal villa built in 1405. It is the most well-preserved of the five remaining royal Joseon palaces. The palace grounds are comprised of a public palace area, a royal family residence building, and the rear garden. The most beautiful time to see the garden is during the fall when the autumn foliage is at its peak and the leaves have just started to fall. Today it houses a number of cultural treasures, such as Injeongjeon Hall, Daejojeon Hall, Seonjeongjeon Hall, and Nakseonjae. Changdeokgung Palace was recognized as a World Cultural Heritage Site by the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Committee in 1997. Jeonju Hanok Village (Slow City) – Jeonju Hanok Village is located in Jeonju, where there are over 700 traditional Korean hanok houses. Jeonju Hanok Village is especially beautiful for its unique roof edges, which are slightly raised to the sky. Traditional crafts such as Hanji and fan making are on display in the village. Visitors can sample traditional foods like bibimbap, Omogari-tang, and soybean soup.

$70 Cultural & Theme Tours

Boseong Green Tea Festival( Depart from Busan)

The tour depart from Busan and take around 4 hours ride to Boseong. You will be briefed on the details of the tour by your driver/guide, and feel free to ask any questions if any. First, arrive at the Boseong Green Tea Festival site, Korean Tea Culture Park. In this serene environment, view exhibitions, performances, and contests. Experience some Korean programs like learning how to make and enjoy green tea, picking green tea leaves, and learning how to make green tea rice cake (own expense).  Then, head to Daehan Dawon Green Tea Plantation and take a walk on the hillside full of green tea plantations to enjoy the picturesque views. You cannot miss this gorgeous sight. Leave Boseong for Busan at 5:00pm and with a hassle-free and comfortable ride back to your departure point.Detailed Schedule:07:20am Depart from Haeundae Station Exit 508:00am Depart from Seomyeon Station Exit 1208:20am Depart from KTX Busan Station Exit 108:40am Depart from Nampo Station Exit 512:30pm~5:00pm Enjoy Boseong Green Tea Festival (Korean Tea Culture Park + Daehan Dawon Green Tea Plantation)5:00pm Leave for Busan8:30pm Arrive at Nampo Station8:40pm Arrive at KTX Busan Station9:00pm Arrive at Seomyeon station9:40pm Arrive at Haeundae Station
$85 Cultural & Theme Tours

Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival (Depart from Seoul)

Jindo Island is the third largest island in South Korea.It is located in South Jeolla province, just off the southwest corner of the Korean peninsula.Once a year at Jindo Island in Jeollanam-do, the sea mysteriously parts and visitors can walk through the sea from the main island to a smaller nearby island. This phenomenon is due to the buildup of pebbles and sand created over time with the tide, creating a 2.8-kilometer-long road measuring 40-60 meters in width that appears at extreme low-tide.  Detailed Schedule:  9:20am Depart from Hongik Univ. Station Exit 4 10:00am Depart from Myeongdong Station Exit 2 10:10am Depart from Dongdaemun History & Culture Park Station Exit 10 4:00pm Arrive at Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival site 5:00~6:00pm Sea-Parting starts 8:30pm Leave for Seoul 2:30am Arrive at Dongdaemun History & Culture Park Station 2:40am Arrive at Myeongdong Station 3:10am Arrive at Hongik Univ. Station
$80 Day Trips & Excursions

Vivaldi Park Snowyland and Nami Island One Day Tour

Meet your coordinator in early morning at your preferred downtown Seoul subway station, where you will be collected for the journey to Snowyland and Nami Island.  After about 2 hours, you will arrive at Snowyland. ISnowyland is an exciting playground and winter village in a vast ski world, Vivaldi Park in Hongcheon, Gangwondo. Visitors can enjoy winter playing - various sleds including traditional sled and experience snow. It will be the perfect place to explore winter with your family and friends!  After about 3~4hours we will leave for Nami Island.Nami is a half moon-shaped island, and is famous for its beautiful tree-lined roads. The island is not only known as the filming spot for the drama 'Winter Sonata', but also a cultural center for creative ideas of local artists and employees. The island also holds the grave of General Nami, who led a great victory against the rebels in the 13th year of the 7th king of the Joseon Dynasty, King Sejo. Nami Island plays host to a variety of cultural events, concerts, and exhibitions throughout the year. It is a popular get-away for couples, friends and family from the bustling city. The island can be reached by ferry or zip wire. You can also enjoy lunch at the restaurants inside of the island.The tour will end with return to Seoul and your preferred downtown subway station of Meyongdong, or Dongdaemun History and Culture Park.
$80 Day Trips & Excursions

2 Festivals Gwangyang Maehwa (Plum Blossom) & Gurye Sansuyu in 1 day from Seoul

Meet your coordinator at your preferred location in downtown Seoul (Myeongdong or Dongdaemun History and Culture Park subway stations) in early morning. We will arrive at Gwangyang after about 4 and half hours later. Following the Seomjingang River flowing down the outskirts of Jirisan Mountain is a village filled with plum trees. This village, Seomjin Village, is also known as the Maehwa (plum) Village for its abundant number of plum trees. Instead of crops and grains, plum trees are cultivated on farmlands, boasting white snow-like blossoms in March and bearing plentiful ripen plums in June. The annual Plum Blossom Festival takes place in the village every March when the plum blossoms are in full bloom. The next destination is Gurye and is 50 mins away from Gwangyang. Gurye Sansuyu village has been a popular places for visitors every March for Sansuyu flower festival. The festival is an annual spring flower festival that takes place in the Jirisan Mountain hot springs area. Sansuyu(cornus fruit) means eternal love in the language of flower. It was a custome in this vilage that young couples used to propose and promise their love as giving the flower and fruits of Sansuyu. Enjoy yellow flowers with spring romance. The tour will end with return to downtown Seoul. You can get off at your preferred location in downtown Seoul: Dongdaemun History and Culture Park subway station or Meyongdong subway station.
$72 Day Trips & Excursions

Day trip to Gangneung Cherry Blossom with Mt Seorak from Seoul

Meet your coordinator at your preferred location in downtown Seoul (Myeongdong or Dongdaemun History and Culture Park subway stations) in early morning.  We will arrive at Gyeongpo lake in Gangneung after about 3 and half hours later. Gyeongpoho Lake has been one of the best tourist attraction among the eight famous spots in Eastern Korea. The annual Gyeongpo Cherry Blossom Festival takes place at the center of Gyeongpodho lake and every year, millions of visitors enjoy the beautiful cherry blossoms with the sea breeze from Gyeongpo beach near the lake. Enjoy cherry blossom rains and bike along with the Gyeongpo lake. The next destination is Mt. Seorak and is 30~40 mins away from Gyeongpo lake. Seorak Mountain was named Seorak (‘Seol’ meaning ‘snow’ and ‘Ak’ meaning ‘big mountain’) because the snow would not melt for a long time keeping the rocks in a permanent state of white. In November 1965, the Seorak Mountain district was designated as a Natural Monument preservation area. Afterwards in December 1973, it was designated as a park preservation area, and in August 1982, as a Biosphere Preservation District by UNESCO. The park is spread across 4 cities and counties: Sokcho, Inje, Goseong and Yangyang. The highest peak is Daecheongbong; to the east is OeSeorak and to the west is NaeSeorak, which is divided again into North NaeSeorak and South NaeSeorak. OeSeorak has many unique rock formations and waterfalls, including Cheonbuldong Valley, Ulsanbawi Rock, Gwongeumseong Fortress, Geumganggul Cave, Gwimyeonam Hermitage, Biryong Falls, Oryeon Falls, Togwangseong Falls and more. There are many hiking courses throughout the park with the most popular being the Biseondae-Madeungnyeong Course and Biseondae-Cheonbuldong-Daecheongbong Peak Course. The tour will end with return to downtown Seoul. You can get off at your preferred location in downtown Seoul: Dongdaemun History and Culture Park subway station or Meyongdong subway station.
